The son of former Hull FC and Hull KR star Shaun Briscoe has become the latest young player to follow in his father’s footsteps after agreeing terms to join Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Henry Briscoe is included in the latest batch of academy and scholarship players to sign on at the Warriors for the 2026 season, marking the prospect of another famous name from the Super League era having great lineage in the sport.

Shaun tweeted at the weekend: “Proud to say that my son Henry signed an Academy contract with @WiganWarriorsRL tonight. Keep working hard and enjoy the journey. #prouddad”.

Henry is the second son of a Super League icon to sign on at Wigan in a matter of weeks. Luke Robinson’s son, Leo, signed scholarship terms with the Warriors earlier this month.

And if Henry does make it to the Warriors first team in the years ahead, he will be looking to emulate the success his own father had on the field.

Briscoe Snr began his own marvellous playing career with his hometown club in 2002. He would make 29 appearances for Wigan, scoring 11 tries before moving on to pastures new and enjoying great success at the top of the sport.

That included 11 appearances at international level for England, which also led to him featuring in the 2009 Four Nations.

But it was arguably in Hull where Briscoe made a real name for himself. Across nearly a decade in the city, he would make over 100 appearances with both Hull clubs, first with FC before a move to Rovers in 2008.

He also played for Widnes Vikings and Workington Town in the latter stages of his career.