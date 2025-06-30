Queensland coach Billy Slater has turned to experience and resilience ahead of the State of Origin series decider, recalling veteran prop Josh Papalii and handing an hard-fought debut to Brisbane Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki.

The Maroons named their 20-man squad on Sunday for Game III on Monday, set to take place at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, July 9.

Canberra Raiders legend Papalii, 33, comes out of representative retirement to play his 24th Origin match, while Shibasaki’s shock selection to shut down Stephen Crichton tells an incredible story of resilience – coming up from the Queensland Cup to rugby league’s game of games.

“It’s something I’ve had in the back of my mind for a while, especially this year watching Josh at Canberra,” Slater told the media on Monday.

“He’s still got the fire, the presence – he’s a real warrior for Queensland and always has been. He just needed to know his job, and I knew he could bring something extra to this team.”

Papalii last played Origin in 2022, stepping away from the arena to focus on club football. But Slater says he’s never ruled out a return of the damaging prop.

“Although he retired, I always felt if we needed him… and if the time was right – he’d be there. That time is now,” Slater said.

While Papalii brings the brawn into camp, Shibasaki brings the emotion

The 26-year-old was playing Queensland Cup just months ago on a train-and-trial contract with the Broncos. Now, he’s been called upon to as Queensland’s starting centre for a series decider.

“Gehamat’s story is what this game is all about,” Slater said.

“His rise over the last six months has been outstanding. I first noticed him around Round 6 or 7. He’s a strong defender, a big body, and he’s got great footy instincts.”

“This will be a dream come true for a young lad from Townsville.”

Slater also weighed in on the hotly debated fullback selection, with Dolphins gun Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow named at fullback, narrowly edging out the Broncos attacking star Reece Walsh, who has been named as 18th man.

“I just think it’s the right fit for the team right now,” Slater said.

“Hammer is at a great point in his career and deserves this opportunity.”

“Reece is a fantastic player too – having them both in camp is a luxury. There’s no wrong choice, but this is the best one for us right now.”

Also joining the extended squad for the first time this series are Parramatta Eels forward J’maine Hopgood and Dolphins prop Josh Kerr.

With the series locked at 1-1 after NSW’s dominant Game One win in Brisbane and Queensland’s resilient bounce-back victory in Game Two, all eyes will on the decider at Accor Stadium next Wednesday.

QLD Team for Origin III – July 9

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

2. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

4. Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm – Captain)

7. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

8. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

13. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

14. Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs)

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Pat Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

18. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

19. J’maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels)

20. Josh Kerr (The Dolphins)

Coach: Billy Slater

NSW Blues squad: Click here to see Laurie Daley’s squad.