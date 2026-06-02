Sky Sports tweak usual Super League schedule for Round 13

Super League returns to Sky Sports this weekend after a break for the Challenge Cup final – and it does so with a handful of mouthwatering games.

Round 13 begins in some style as the competition’s two most successful clubs meet at AMT Headingley, with Leeds Rhinos taking on St Helens in a battle of two teams joint top of the league.

But the headline attraction is arguably Wigan Warriors’ historic trip to Paris to take on Catalans Dragons, an occasion that will mark 30 years since the first ever Super League game, which took place in the French capital.

And Sky’s coverage this weekend will be modified as a result of that occasion, it has been confirmed.

Sky to shift ‘main game’ days

Sky Sports usually roll with Thursday and Friday’s fixtures as their ‘main games’ for the weekend, with extended pre and post-match build-up.

In contrast, the other five games are often shown only on the Sky Sports+ channel, and go on air just before kick-off with only a handful of minutes post-match to interview the coaches.

That is due to the terms of Sky’s contract with Super League, which dictates the broadcaster picks two main games each weekend, and the other five are on the extended network.

But this week, it won’t be Thursday and Friday which are the main game slots – it will be Thursday and Saturday.

Leeds’ game with the Saints will get the full treatment, with Brian Carney and the team live at AMT Headingley as per usual before they jet off to Paris the following day.

They’ll then be at the Stade Jean-Bouin as the Warriors and the Dragons lock horns in the first game since Wigan won the Challenge Cup last weekend.

That means that on Friday night, when there are three games to choose from, they will all be on the Sky Sports+ app.

Those games are Bradford’s clash with York Knights at Odsal, Warrington’s game with Hull FC and Castleford Tigers’ showdown with Leigh Leopards.

Round 13 coverage in full

There are also three games on Saturday – including a BBC fixture which now directly clashes in part with the start of the build-up of Wigan Warriors’ game in Paris.

Huddersfield Giants host Toulouse in Dewsbury at 3pm, with Hull KR’s trip to Wakefield Trinity later on Saturday afternoon to be shown on the BBC.

That kicks off at 4:30pm with Sky Sports on air at 5:30pm for a full one hour of build-up in the lead into the game between the Warriors and the Dragons in Paris.

That means this weekend’s Super League schedule looks like this – with kick-off times noted:

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Sky Sports+ and Action, Thursday 8pm

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards: Sky Sports+, Friday 8pm

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC: Sky Sports+, Friday 8pm

Bradford Bulls v York Knights: Sky Sports+, Friday 8pm

Huddersfield Giants v Toulouse: Sky Sports+, Saturday 3pm

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR: Sky Sports+ and BBC Two, Saturday 4:30pm

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors: Sky Sports+ Main Channel, Saturday 6:30pm

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