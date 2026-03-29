Sky Sports have revealed a fan-voted greatest Super League 13 in the first 30 years of the competition’s history – with a staggering eight Leeds Rhinos legends making the cut.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Super League’s inaugural game on March 29, 1996, Sky have invited supporters to vote for who they think are the best players ever to play in the competition.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the league’s most dominant teams feature heavily – with the Rhinos by far and away the biggest club in terms of players represented.

Sky Sports pundit Sam Tomkins was perhaps an unsurprising inclusion given his phenomenal career – though his pick was met with boos among the Headingley supporters on Sunday afternoon.

But the majority of the backline was made up by Leeds superstars elsewhere. Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow were in the halves, with Rhinos greats Keith Senior and Ryan Hall forming a devastating centre-wing pairing.

The other three-quarter partnership was non-Leeds, with St Helens icon Jamie Lyon joined by former Wigan Warriors winger Jason Robinson.

In the pack, two Leeds greats in Adrian Morley and Jamie Peacock were joined by St Helens hooker James Roby to start off the forward unit.

Another of Leeds’ dominant forces in the Super League era, Gareth Ellis, was voted into the back row with Wigan Warriors icon and current club captain Liam Farrell also making the team.

The final pick at loose forward was far from a surprise: with legendary Leeds captain the eighth man from the Rhinos to have been named in the 13. Given how many titles Leeds have won in the summer era, perhaps it was no real shock how heavily they feature in the all-star team in the competition’s history.

Sky Sports’ Super League greatest 13

1. Sam Tomkins

2. Ryan Hall

3. Keith Senior

4. Jamie Lyon

5. Jason Robinson

6. Danny McGuire

7. Rob Burrow

8. Adrian Morley

9. James Roby

10. Jamie Peacock

11. Gareth Ellis

12. Liam Farrell

13. Kevin Sinfield