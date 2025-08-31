Sky Sports’ ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for Round 26 in Super League have officially been locked in, with Leigh Leopards’ clash against St Helens among the headline acts of the weekend.

As has been the case since the beginning of last season, every single Super League game is now shown live by, at least, Sky.

The broadcaster make two ‘exclusive’ picks in each round which then aren’t allowed to be shown by anyone else live, and those two games receive a half-an-hour pre-match build-up slot plus pundits.

The remaining four games are not given a full scale production, with coverage beginning five minutes prior to kick-off and ending circa ten minutes after the final hooter once the Player of the Match and two coaches have been interviewed.

Leigh Leopards and Hull KR among Sky Sports’ latest Super League broadcast selections

Round 26 is the penultimate weekend of the ‘regular’ campaign, and Sky’s ‘exclusive’ picks both pit top six sides up against one another, starting with Leigh‘s home game against Saints.

Taking place at the Leopards’ Den on Friday, September 12 (8pm KO), that encounter sees the teams currently sat fourth and fifth on the Super League ladder lock horns.

Fourth-placed Leigh are one competition point better off following the conclusion of Round 24, which saw them beat Castleford Tigers and Saints lose at table-toppers Hull KR.

Willie Peters’ Robins are involved in the other game picked by Sky as an ‘exclusive’ choice from Round 26 as they travel to Wakefield Trinity.

That game comes at Belle Vue on Saturday, September 13 (5.30pm KO). Kick-off had originally been scheduled for 3pm, but has been pushed back to a tea-time slot.

By the time that clash comes around next month, KR may well have already wrapped up the first Super League Leaders’ Shield in their history.

Wakefield meanwhile are in a straight shoot-out with Hull FC for sixth spot this year. Trinity are in the driving seat, a point better off and with a much more favourable run-in.

This game against KR is the only one of their three remaining fixtures which they won’t head into as favourites.

Here’s how Round 26 in Super League shapes up…

Thursday, September 11

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Friday, September 12

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Leigh Leopards v St Helens (8pm) – Exclusive pick

Saturday, September 13

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (5.30pm) – Exclusive pick

Sunday, September 14

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (3pm)

Elsewhere, it’s also been confirmed that the schedule for Round 27 is expected to be locked in on or around September 10.

Round 27 is the final round of the ‘regular’ season, meaning decisions on which games are played out when are made at shorter notice than usual depending on what is at stake in each clash.