Sky Sports+ set for major change in Super League streaming as details revealed

As many supporters have been crying out for since the platform was first launched, a playback option is expected to be added to Sky Sports+ towards the end of July.

Sky Sports+ was launched back in August 2024, and is now the destination where you find four of the six Super League games each week.

Two games from each round of the competition are chosen for ‘exclusive’ coverage and given a full-scale production including build-up, punditry and analysis – generally one on a Thursday night and another on Friday night.

The other four games that week are put on Sky Sports+, which is a streaming platform.

Until now, unless you stream a game on Sky Sports+ live, you’ve had no choice but to miss it.

That’s because there is no option to record or even play back the games as you would watching ‘on demand’ television or – as examples – programmes via ITV X or BBC iPlayer.

But now, that looks set to change, according to the ever-reliable ‘Rugby League on TV‘ on X.

A 7 day playback option for Sky Sports + matches is expected to become an option towards the end of July. — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) May 5, 2025

Posting on Monday morning, they wrote: “A seven-day playback option for Sky Sports + matches is expected to become an option towards the end of July.”

Providing that rings true, it means that following a Super League game that’s being shown via the Sky Sports+ platform, you’ll be able to watch it back then for the next seven days.

There will still be no option to legally record the stream of a game, but the issue of being able to re-watch it after the event would be solved.

This will also be the case for any of the other sporting events streamed via the platform, with that list including:

English Football League matches, with all 72 teams featured more than 20 times per season

Coverage from the ATP and WTA Tours as well as US Open Tennis

PGA Tour golf

