Sky Sports pundits Jodie Cunningham and Jon Wilkin were in agreement that James Harrison’s red card against St Helens was warranted, with the Warrington Wolves forward sent off at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Two-time England international Harrison, making his 52nd Wire appearance, successfully appealed against a suspension earlier this month.

But it now looks like Sam Burgess will have to do without the Leeds-born powerhouse for a week or two following his dismissal in Friday night’s Round 18 clash.

Sky Sports pundits weigh in on James Harrison red card with unanimous verdict reached

Midway through the first half, Harrison’s shoulder connected with the head of Saints forward Noah Stephens in a tackle after Jonny Lomax had found the young gun with a close-range pass at the line.

Boss Burgess, mic’d up by the Sky team, thought a yellow would be the colour of card brandished by referee Chris Kendall.

And co-commentator Barrie McDermott was in agreement, refuting the red card once it had been dished out by Kendall.

But come half-time – with Warrington still 12-0 up – pundit duo Cunningham and Wilkin were both in agreement that the Wire forward had left the official with little choice.

Cunningham said: “I’ve got no issues with that red card. I do think it was direct contact with shoulder to the head. It wasn’t intentional, he was wrong footed there.

“(Jonny) Lomax did well taking it to the line, and found Noah Stephens back on the inside, but for me that’s a red card all day.

“I’ve got no issues with that one.”

And Wilkin re-affirmed, saying: “He (Harrison) made no attempt to change his tackle height, and he’s got a choice to do that.

“He’s lead with the shoulder, and then he’s clipped him (Stephens) in the chin.

“For me, yellow or red, I’m not upset with the red card. I think the Warrington fans were aggrieved with it, they certainly didn’t think it was a red, but for me it’s a clear red card.”