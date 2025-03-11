Legendary former Leeds Rhinos prop Barrie McDermott believes rugby league requires bold and brave leadership going forward otherwise it will just “wither and die”.

The stark warning from the highly-respected Sky Sports pundit comes at a time of crisis at the Rugby Football League.

Head of legal Robert Hicks and director Sandy Lindsay have officially departed – and chairman Simon Johnson is also expected to go – ahead of Wednesday’s RFL Council meeting at Wakefield.

McDermott’s Sky Sports colleague Brian Carney questioned the governing body’s handling of the Salford Reds Devils ownership saga live on Sky Sports last Friday.

Carney called out RFL chief executive Tony Sutton for his lack of communication while pundit Jon Wilkin described the Salford situation as “rank” as calls for change grow within the game.

McDermott told Love Rugby League: “It’s a shame that we had such a good start to the season with a brilliant opening round, Warrington’s renaming of the Halliwell Jones to the Luke Littler Stadium and of course Super League going to Las Vegas.

“But we’re over four weeks into the season now and the Salford situation has still not been resolved – it’s a mess.

“I understand that these things take time, but it has rumbled on for far too long. It’s a shambles and embarrassing for everybody concerned.

“It’s about communication and I look at Peter V’landys in the NRL with how they shouted about the success of going to Las Vegas.

“Yes, of course you’re going to shout about something when it goes right but we need both sides of the coin. Our leaders should absolutely shout about the good things in the game.

“But when things like Salford crop up, communication is key because everyone can then understand the situation in full.

“Then you’re not second-guessing and making assumptions about a club, its owners or the players. Great leaders are great communicators and that’s what we need in times of crisis as well as in times of success.”

McDermott said the ongoing saga at Salford will have taken a huge mental toll on Paul Rowley and his players.

He explained: “I feel sorry for the Salford players and coaches because there’s a human element to this that people forget about.

“Playing professional sport is such a highly-stressed environment anyway in dealing with so many things like selection and injuries.

“But the Salford players will have been thinking ‘can I pay my bills? Have I still got a job?’ and that’s not fair on them.

“We can point fingers at blame at who is accountable but I just hope we can support the players and staff to make sure they’re getting through it okay.

“We just need somebody to lead and that leadership has to be bold and brave and take us to places where we haven’t been before as a game. Otherwise we will just wither and die.”