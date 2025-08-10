Sky Sports pundit questions RFL’s ‘inaction’ in Salford Red Devils saga

Kyle Amor has hit out at the RFL’s role in the ongoing Salford Red Devils saga, insisting their ‘inaction isn’t protecting the integrity of the sport’.

The Red Devils have been financially-stricken since last November, but their woes got worse earlier this week as four more senior figures departed.

Chris Hill went to Bradford Bulls and Chris Hankinson joined Leeds Rhinos before Jack Ormondroyd and club captain Ryan Brierley completed moves to Oldham.

Those exits, combined with other players making themselves unavailable as they look to complete their own moves away, left head coach Paul Rowley in danger of not being able to field a squad on Sunday at Hull FC.

The RFL granted Salford special dispensation to bring more loan players in, and they cobbled a squad of 18 together, but the result has been an absolute mauling.

At the time of writing, with just over ten minutes remaining, the score stands at 80-0 having been 50-0 at the break.

Salford’s 82-0 defeat at St Helens in Round 1 this year, when they fielded a team of their own youth products, is Super League’s record result.

Having labelled the situation ‘barbaric’ and questioned why the RFL had to dock the Red Devils an interchange for bringing Brad Dwyer into the squad after submitting an initial 18, Amor was asked about the implications Sunday’s game would have.

Responding to commentator Mark Wilson, Amor said: “I don’t think so, but there’ll definitely be more questions asked.

“The governing body’s inaction isn’t protecting the integrity of the sport. It’s just standing by.

“We’re seeing this club being picked and pulled and robbed apart.

“At the end of the day, the club has got itself in this mess, but it can’t go on like this.

“I’m not sure anyone’s getting anything out of this contest. It reminds me of junior rugby where one team destroys another.

“What have we learned here today? We’ve learned nothing about Salford and we’ve certainly learned nothing about Hull FC.

“These players are brave and committed. But at this level, they’re just not up to it at the moment.”

