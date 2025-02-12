Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has heralded Rhyse Martin as one of the most under-rated signings in Super League 2025: and believes he solves a real problem for the Robins this year.

Martin has joined Rovers on a deal from Leeds Rhinos, bringing an end to his time at AMT Headingley. And he brings with him one of the best goal-kicking records in Super League in the process, which has helped the Rhinos win games alone in recent years.

That talent now belongs to the Robins after they managed to prise him away from West Yorkshire – and Wilkin is adamant that it could well prove to be significant.

Rovers lost games – and indeed the League Leader’s Shield – in 2024 due to wayward goal-kicking and with Martin in their ranks, Wilkin told Sky Sports’ The Verdict that issue is now no longer something Willie Peters needs to worry about.

“One of the most under-rated signings of the year is Rhyse Martin,” Wilkin said. “He kicks at 85 per cent, and that’s in line with Owen Farrell, Dan Carter.. the best goal-kickers from the other code in the world. We say that we don’t take this facet of the game seriously, well let me tell you, Rhyse Martin does.

“In Round 4 and Round 16 last year, Hull KR lost out because of the two points after a try,. With Rhyse Martin in their ranks, it’s an incredible signing and it solves a real problem for Willie Peters.”

However, Wilkin did concede that as much as he felt Rovers had improved in the off-season, the onus was still on them and the other challengers to stop the reigning champions Wigan Warriors from a third successive title.

When asked if anyone could stop Wigan, Wilkin said: “It’s not looking like it. Their squad is stacked and it’s full of players who haven’t fulfilled their potential.

“It’s players like Junior Nsemba and Brad O’Neill, they’re bigger and better.. they’re fully stacked. Their forward pack is immense, it’s so hard to play against. They were flawless in the Grand Final and didn’t give Hull KR a glimmer of hope. It’s hard to look past the Warriors.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The Super League Draft 2025: Our writers pick their all-star teams

👉🏻 BBC’s first seven Super League games in 2025 confirmed with Leigh featuring three times

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards dealt injury setback as squads named for Wigan Warriors opener

👉🏻 Super League predictions: Martin Offiah’s Round 1 picks including bold St Helens call