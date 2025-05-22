Warrington Wolves’ game against Hull FC at the Halliwell Jones Stadium has been chosen as Sky Sports’ latest main Super League broadcast pick and will now take place on Saturday, June 28 (5.30pm KO).

The Round 16 clash between the Wolves and the Airlie Birds had initially been scheduled in for Friday, June 27 with an 8pm kick-off.

But Sky have opted for the fixture to be one of their ‘main’ broadcast picks from that round of Super League, so it has been pushed back by a day.

Sky Sports make latest Super League main broadcast pick as fixture changes

As a ‘main’ broadcast pick, the game will now be shown on Sky’s mainstream channels as opposed to the Sky Sports+ app/red button.

It will receive a full pre-match build-up including pundits, and the broadcast will get underway half-an-hour prior to kick-off at 5pm on Saturday, June 28.

Sky make two main broadcast picks which are exclusive to them from every round in Super League. These fixtures are not shown on any other platform.

The other four fixtures in each round are shown via the Sky Sports+ app/red button, and can also be shown across other platforms where desired. (e.g. the BBC and Super League+).

This late June meeting between Warrington and Hull will be the second time this year that the pair have clashed at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

FC were victorious in the first encounter, winning 28-16 back in Round 7 on a Saturday evening which saw the visitors race into a 26-4 half-time lead.

Josh Thewlis and Matty Ashton (2) both scored tries for Wire in the second half, but the damage had been done by then, and Hull’s Will Pryce added two points through a penalty conversion on the hooter.

* Please note that all times stated in this article are in British Summer Time (BST)

