Sky Sports make latest ‘exclusive’ Super League broadcast selections

Sky Sports’ ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for Round 23 in Super League have officially been locked in, with Hull KR’s trip to Leeds Rhinos among the headline acts of the weekend.

Taking place at Headingley on Thursday, August 21, that match will be screened live on one of Sky’s main channels.

It will see Super League leaders KR, who could be six competition points clear by then, attempt to secure a fourth consecutive away victory against Leeds.

The Robins were 20-14 winners at Headingley back in April, when both sides had a man sent off, after a late comeback.

Since then though, Leeds have beaten KR at Craven Park, emerging as 14-8 winners in East Hull and leaving with two competition points last month.

The Rhinos, who have seen head coach Brad Arthur commit for another year with a contract extension, are still in with an outside chance of finishing in the top two this term.

More probable though is that they will vie for a home tie in the first week of the play-offs, needing to finish either third or fourth to earn that.

As has been the case since the beginning of last season, every single Super League game is now shown live by, at least, Sky.

The broadcaster make two ‘exclusive’ picks in each round which then aren’t allowed to be shown by anyone else live, and those two games receive a half-an-hour pre-match build-up slot plus pundits.

The remaining four games are not given a full scale production, with coverage beginning five minutes prior to kick-off and ending circa ten minutes after the final hooter once the Player of the Match and two coaches have been interviewed.

In Round 23, Sky’s other main pick is St Helens‘ home clash against Hull FC on Friday, August 22 (8pm KO).

Just like Leeds, who they are currently level on points with, Saints are vying for a home tie in the first week of the play-offs, but are still in with an outside shot of a top-two finish.

Visitors Hull occupy sixth spot on the ladder at the time of writing, but have Wakefield Trinity hot on their tails, and it appears that it will be a two-team shootout between that pair for the last spot in this season’s play-offs.