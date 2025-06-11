Sky Sports have locked in their ‘exclusive’ game picks for the next six rounds in Super League, with ten of the competition’s 12 teams chosen at least once.

As confirmed in a press release published on Wednesday morning, Sky have made their exclusive picks for rounds 14 to 19 inclusive.

Each week, every single Super League fixture is broadcast, but four are solely shown via the Super League+ Red Button/App (unless the BBC also opt to show one of those).

The other two are opted for as ‘exclusive’ picks by Sky, meaning those games get a full pre-match build-up and post-match coverage including a presenter, pundits and a pitch side reporter, usually in the shape of Jenna Brooks.

Sky Sports lock in 12 Super League picks with 10 clubs chosen for ‘exclusive’ broadcast

Accordingly, over the next six rounds, 12 games will be shown ‘exclusively’ by Sky and have all of the above.

Across those 12 games, ten Super League sides will be shown at least once – with the current bottom two in Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants the only ones not on the list.

Leeds Rhinos top the charts as five of their next six games will be shown ‘exclusively.

Here is the list in full…

All kick off times stated in British Summer Time (BST)

Round 14

Friday, June 13 – Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Saturday, June 14 – Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm)

Round 15

Thursday, June 19 – Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm)

Friday, June 20 – St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Round 16

Friday, June 27 – Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday, June 28 – Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (5.30pm)

Round 17

Friday, July 4 – Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Sunday, July 6 – Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Round 18

Thursday, July 10 – Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Friday, July 11 – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm)

Round 19

Thursday, July 17 – St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday, July 19 – Catalans Dragons v Hull KR (6pm)

