Sky Sports’ latest ‘exclusive’ Super League broadcast picks locked in including heavyweight clash

Sky Sports’ ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for Round 22 in Super League have officially been locked in, with the top-two clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR the headline act of the weekend.

The broadcaster has been running a promo video for the meeting of Super League’s current top two during their productions over the last few weeks.

Taking place at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday, August 15 (8pm KO), that match will be screened live on Sky Sports Action.

It will see Hull KR, who are currently four competition points clear, attempt to topple Wigan in their own backyard for the first time in Willie Peters’ tenure.

The Warriors came out on top when the pair met earlier this year at Craven Park, and are under pressure to finish in the top two with neighbours Leigh Leopards hot on their heels in third.

As has been the case since the beginning of last season, every single Super League game is now shown live by, at least, Sky.

The broadcaster make two ‘exclusive’ picks in each round which then aren’t allowed to be shown by anyone else live, and those two games receive a half-an-hour pre-match build-up slot plus pundits.

The remaining four games are not given a full scale production, with coverage beginning five minutes prior to kick-off and ending circa ten minutes after the final hooter once the Player of the Match and two coaches have been interviewed.

In Round 22, Sky’s other main pick is Leigh‘s visit to Hull FC, which comes on Saturday, August 16 (5.30pm KO).

As mentioned above, the Leopards are in hot pursuit of a top-two finish themselves, and that game will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ Main Channel.

Hull FC, whose home record has been among the worst in the competition this season, need to put points on the board soon if they are to achieve a play-off finish this term.

It’s worth noting that St Helens’ home game against Huddersfield Giants in Round 22 has been selected for coverage by the BBC.

As announced last month, that game has moved to Sunday, August 17 (2.30pm KO), and will be shown by the free-to-air broadcaster.