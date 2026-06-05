Sky Sports confirm further Super League broadcast picks as fixtures revealed

Sky Sports have confirmed their full broadcast schedule for rounds 16 and 18 of the 2026 Super League season, either side of Magic Weekend.

Two picks across each round have been selected as exclusive picks, which have typically been the Thursday and Friday night fixtures across the season, while the rest of the fixtures will be broadcast on Sky Sports +.

Sky Sports confirm rounds 16-18 broadcast schedule

Round 16 will get underway with an exclusive pick on Thursday, 25 June when Warrington Wolves face Catalans Dragons at the Halliwell Jones, with the second exclusive pick of the weekend seeing Leeds Rhinos face Hull KR at Headingley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers play York Knights, Hull FC take on Wigan Warriors, Toulouse Olympique welcome Leigh Leopards to France, Bradford Bulls face St Helens and Wakefield Trinity square off against Huddersfield Giants.

In a change to the initial schedule, Toulouse v Leigh will also kick off at the earlier time of 6 pm CEST/5 pm BST to avoid a clash with the Top 14 rugby union final which is scheduled for 9 pm CEST.

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Magic Weekend then takes centre stage in round 17, with the English-based sides heading to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, while Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique will go toe-to-toe at Castres’ Stade Pierre-Fabre.

For round 18, Warrington Wolves again feature in an exclusive pick, when they face Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday 10 July, while Hull KR’s fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday 11 July, has also been chosen.

Elsewhere in round 18, York Knights face Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants take on Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos head to France to play Catalans Dragons and St Helens go toe-to-toe with Toulouse Olympique.

Sky Sports round 16-18 broadcast schedule in full

Round 16

Thursday 25 June

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Friday 26 June

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (8pm)

Castleford Tigers v York Knights (8pm)

Saturday 27 June

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (3pm)

Toulouse Olympique v Leigh Leopards (6pm CET/ 5pm UK)

Bradford Bulls v St Helens (8pm)

Sunday 28 June

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (3pm)

Round 17 – Magic Weekend, Hill Dickinson Stadium

Saturday 4 July

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights (12.30pm)

Hull KR v Hull FC (3pm)

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm)

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique (8pm UK/ 9pm CET) *to be played at Stade Pierre-Fabre, Castres

Sunday 5 July

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (12.30pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls (3pm)

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (5.30pm)

Round 18

Thursday 9 July

York Knights v Hull FC (8pm)

Friday 10 July

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Bradford Bulls (8pm)

Saturday 11 July

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm)

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (9pm CET/ 8pm UK)

Sunday 12 July

St Helens v Toulouse Olympique (3pm)

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