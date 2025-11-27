Sky Sports have made their first 32 ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for the 2026 Super League season, with reigning champions Hull KR chosen nine times across the first 15 rounds!

For the last two seasons, as the competition’s main broadcaster, Sky have shown all six games from each round.

Two ‘exclusive’ games each week have been on linear channels and been given full match coverage including a host, pundits and a pitch side reporter.

The other four games have been put behind the Sky Sports+ Red Button, with just a five-minute build-up with the match commentator – no host, pundits or pitch side reporter.

Now that Super League is expanding to 14 teams and there is an extra game each week, no confirmation has been received yet of who will take on that extra game.

The full Super League fixture list for 2026 was revealed on Thursday morning alongside the broadcast picks for Rounds 1-15, inclusive.

And though we still await clarity over the broadcast situation where the extra game is concerned each week, there has at least been confirmation of the schedule for the first half of the season.

The BBC have made nine of the 15 broadcast picks they are permitted each season, with Sky locking in their first 32 ‘exclusive’ picks.

Sky Sports’ first 32 exclusive Super League broadcast picks for 2026 locked in

Notably, some weeks, Sky have this year opted to take on an additional ‘exclusive’ broadcast, choosing three of the seven games available.

That includes in Round 2, when one of the games they are showing is actually the World Club Challenge between Hull KR and NRL kings Brisbane Broncos.

That same weekend, as an example, Sky have also chosen the first home games back in Super League of newly-promoted sides Bradford Bulls – against Catalans Dragons – and Toulouse Olympique, who host Castleford Tigers.

The tally of 32 picks across 15 rounds averages out at just above two ‘exclusive’ matches each week.

KR are the team chosen the most among these picks, with nine of their first 15 games this term, excluding the Challenge Cup which Sky don’t own the rights to, chosen for ‘exclusive’ broadcast.

On the other end of the scale, Huddersfield Giants have been chosen just once: for their home clash against Leeds Rhinos in Round 8.

Here is the list of Sky’s first 32 picks for 2026 in full…

Round 1 – 2 picks

Thursday, February 12: York v Hull KR (8pm)

Friday, February 13: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm)

Round 2 – 3 picks

Thursday, February 19: Hull KR v Brisbane Broncos (7.30pm) – World Club Challenge

Friday, February 20: Bradford Bulls v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Saturday, February 21: Toulouse Olympique v Castleford Tigers (6pm UK)

Round 3 – 2 picks

Thursday, February 26: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday, February 28: Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (TBC) – Las Vegas

Round 4 – 3 picks

Thursday, March 5: Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (8pm)

Friday, March 6: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Saturday, March 7: Toulouse Olympique v Wigan Warriors (5pm UK)

Round 5 – 1 pick

Friday, March 20: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Round 6 – 3 picks

Thursday, March 26: Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls (8pm)

Friday, March 27: Hull KR v St Helens (8pm)

Sunday, March 29: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm)

Round 7 – ‘Rivals Round’ – 2 picks

Good Friday, April 3: St Helens v Wigan Warriors (TBC)

Good Friday, April 3: Hull KR v Hull FC (TBC)

Round 8 – 2 picks

Thursday, April 16: Hull FC v St Helens (8pm)

Friday, April 17: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Round 9 – 2 picks

Thursday, April 23: York v Toulouse Olympique (8pm)

Friday, April 24: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Round 10 – 2 picks

Thursday, April 30: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Friday, May 1: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Round 11 – 2 picks

Friday, May 15: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Saturday, May 16: Leigh Leopards v Hull KR (5.30pm)

Round 12 – 2 picks

Thursday, May 21: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday, May 22: Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (8pm)

Round 13 – 2 picks

Thursday, June 4: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm)

Saturday, June 6: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (6.30pm UK) – Paris

Round 14 – 2 picks

Thursday, June 11: St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Friday, June 12: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Round 15 – 2 picks

Thursday, June 18: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday, June 19: Hull KR v Leigh Leopards (8pm)