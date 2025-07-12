Sky Sports will screen two of their non-exclusive Super League broadcast picks live on their linear channels, while the BBC have also added another match to their selections.

As has been the case since the beginning of last season, every Super League game is now broadcast live in some capacity: meaning there are six games live from the competition every single round.

Sky have two ‘exclusive’ picks in each round, and usually, those games are shown on their linear channels rather than behind the red button.

Those games are also given full coverage including pundits and a pitchside reporter.

And while that’s still the case here, they have opted to add another two non-exclusive picks onto their linear channels in the coming weeks, though it’s understood these won’t have all of the additional coverage.

Sky Sports and BBC make latest Super League broadcast picks with Wigan Warriors included

The games that are non-exclusive and on the red button tend to see their coverage start five minutes prior to kick-off.

Next Friday, on June 18, Huddersfield Giants’ home clash with Wakefield Trinity (8pm KO) will be on Sky’s linear channels as well as the red button.

And the following Friday, on July 25, Wigan Warriors‘ home game against Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) will follow suit.

Please note that the clash between the Warriors and the Dragons will be on Sky Sports Mix.

Catalans’ home game against current Super League leaders Hull KR in Perpignan next Saturday evening, June 19, will also be on Sky Sports Mix (6pm KO – UK time).

Elsewhere, Wigan welcome Hull FC to The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, July 19 (3pm KO). That game will now be shown live on BBC Two with the broadcaster choosing that tussle was one of their main picks for the year.

A summary of the games affected by the latest broadcast picks can be seen below: