Sky Sports pundits Jon Wilkin and Paul Cooke believe Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was ‘lucky’ regarding the controversial tackle during Hull KR’s defeat to Wigan on Friday night: with Wilkin suggesting it needs to be taken seriously.

Waerea-Hargreaves was involved in a tackle with Wigan’s Tyler Dupree during the second half on Friday night that saw Dupree leave the field for a HIA which he ultimately passed.

The incident was not placed on report by the match officials but it remains to be seen whether the Rovers prop will be charged by the Match Review Panel.

But Wilkin admitted that given the stories concerning potential legal action against the sport, it is the type of incident that needs further scrutiny.

He said: “We need to contextualise this in terms of the framework, the rules and the laws of the game. Currently, the framework places all of the responsibility on the defending player, which seems ludicrous.

“What the defending player has got there is they’ve just got elbowed in the face. If we take head injuries seriously, which we should because of the pending litigation against head injuries in the game and the changes that are going on, then we need to take that (incident) seriously.

“I called out Sam Lisone for doing something not too dissimilar to that.”

Cooke added: “I’m more worried that nothing gets done whatsoever, it doesn’t even get put on report. Tyler Dupree leaves the field for a HIA, which means there’s contact with the head in some which way.

“It’s clear to see that he’s led with the forearm, which is his non-ball carrying arm. It’s very different to if you’re leading with your ball carrying arm.

“I think he’s a little bit lucky, there’s no question.”

Wilkin would then agree with Cooke that the prop was ‘lucky’ to avoid sanctioning.

He said: “He’s lucky, but they’re n0t getting punished. They’re being very consistent because they’re not being punished, they’re not being picked up.

“If we’re happy as a game that’s good enough, then that’s good enough. But there’s a wider picture.”