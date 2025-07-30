Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin admits he is against the way Super League has decided to expand the competition in 2026: likening the sport to a ‘car crash’.

Super League will move to 14 teams next year after plans to extend the competition were approved by clubs on Monday. However, there will be two different paths to determine the 14 teams, with the top 12 in the IMG gradings to be joined by two more clubs.

Those clubs will effectively be handpicked by an independent panel that will be chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine.

And Wilkin described the situation as ‘weird’ and admitted he was at a loss as to how the sport has reached just a decision.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, said: “I think it’s massive. It’s the biggest story in the sport since I’ve been involved. The timing of the announcement is interesting.

“A game-wide strategic review is ongoing and all the talk was that the results would be in by the end of this season but it’s already thrown up two big changes.

“One is an increase in quota players which materially disadvantages young British players and we’ve increased teams from 12 to 14 so hastily. It throws up so many questions, I’ve got to be careful about what I say.”

Wilkin was then asked if he was in favour of the decision. He replied: “I’m against the way it’s been done. I’m for the game growing and I’m for expansion.

“A coherent strategy would be useful in terms of what the plan is. We were sold a vision of IMG and gradings, the game got IMG on board.. just one year after the first round of gradings where the talk was about everyone doing well.

“To now going we’ll just use those rules for 12 teams and the other two teams we’ll pick, and not that, we’ll pick the panel who picks those teams. For me, it is just weird. It’s like being involved in a car crash for a sport.

“It repeatedly makes the weirdest choices and it just blows my mind. We’ve got 12 teams who will adhere to a set of rules and two teams picked who don’t have to adhere to the same rules to get into the competition.

“There’s no guidance, there’s no indication of how those rules will be applied or who will be making the decision or what the panel will look like.”

Furthermore, Wilkin admitted he believed the news could significantly impact the likes of Toulouse in a negative manner, too.

He said: “You’d be surprised if clubs like Toulouse aren’t twitchy. There’s an anti-French rhetoric at the minute and this suggests there’s not a chance they’re getting in.”