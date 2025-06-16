Catalans Dragons captain Ben Garcia will face a tribunal and a potential six-match ban on Tuesday evening after being charged with striking.

Garcia is one of six Super League players to be charged following Round 14 of the Super League season, with his inclusion perhaps unsurprising given the straight red card he received after punching Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella in last Friday’s game.

The Catalans captain is one of three from the Dragons to be charged. Franck Maria’s sin-binning on Friday has led to him receiving a Grade C Head Contact charge and five penalty points on his record.

Chris Satae also gets one point after a charge of Grade A Contrary Behaviour.

Wigan hooker Kruise Leeming has had three penalty points added to his disciplinary record after a Grade B Head Contact charge during Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

Moses Mbye has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact following their win at Salford on Sunday, and he also gets a three-point penalty. That takes his personal tally to four for the last 12 months, and moves him closer to a one-game ban.

The sixth and final player to be charged from the weekend’s games is Leigh Leopards forward Joe Ofahengaue. He has been hit with Grade A Late Contact on Passer in their win over Wakefield Trinity. That results in a one-point penalty charge.

The charges from Round 14 in full are:

Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons): Grade C Head Contact: 5 points

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons): Grade E Striking: Refer to tribunal

Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons): Grade A Contrary Behaviour: 1 point

Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors): Grade B Head Contact: 3 points

Moses Mbye (St Helens): Grade B Dangerous Contact: 3 points

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards): Grade A Late Contact on Passer: 1 point