Six Super League players have been charged by the Match Review Panel following the final round of the regular season: but Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has escaped a sanction.

There were fears Waerea-Hargreaves’ career could be in jeopardy after he was penalised for a high tackle on Warrington’s Josh Thewlis during their defeat to the Wolves last Thursday. The prop is currently on 11.5 disciplinary points; meaning that any charge of any kind would bring with it a two-match ban.

But Waerea-Hargreaves’ name is absent from the list of charges that were circulated to clubs on Monday. As mentioned, six players have been hit with charges – but none have been given a ban.

Wakefield’s Seth Nikotemo gets his first disciplinary charge of the season after a Grade A Dangerous Contact citation in their win over Salford. From the same game, the Red Devils’ Louix Gorman has been hit with Grade A Late Contact on Passer. Both get one point on their records – their first of the season.

Huddersfield star George Flanagan has been charged with Grade A ‘Drops Knees’, as has his Giants team-mate Zac Woolford. The pair have been given one-point sanctions.

Warrington forward Adam Holroyd is penalised one point too for a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge, taking his tally to the season to 2.5 points.

The final player to be charged is Catalans half-back Luke Keary, who has been given two different citations from their game against Hull FC. Keary gets four points in total, three for a Grade B Late Contact on Passer charge, and one for a Grade A Shoulder Charge.

Those points, however, are immaterial: Keary has now retired from the professional game with Catalans’ season over.

