Six Super League players have been charged with offences following Round 21 of the Super League season: with Castleford’s Jeremiah Simbiken the only player suspended.

Simbiken has been charged with late contact on Hull KR star Mikey Lewis during the Tigers’ defeat on Saturday afternoon. It earned him a yellow card at the time and now, he has also been charged by the Match Review Panel.

Simbiken has been hit with a Grade A charge which results in just one penalty point – but that takes him over the threshold of a one-match ban for the second time this season and means he misses Saturday’s game with Leeds Rhinos.

The big disciplinary talking point of the weekend was George Delaney’s tackle on Wakefield’s Lachlan Walmsley – and that has earned him a hefty Grade C charge. That brings with it five penalty points – but they are Delaney’s first points of 2025, so he avoids a ban.

Delaney’s team-mate Curtis Sironen is also charged with Grade A late contact on passer from the same game, which earns him one penalty point.

Leeds Rhinos’ Morgan Gannon has been charged with the same offence, but a Grade B, meaning he gets three penalty points after his first offence of the season.

Salford’s Loghan Lewis has been charged with three penalty points after a Grade B head contact in the defeat to Hull FC.

And Hull’s Liam Watts gets the same punishment after a Grade B dangerous contact charge.

