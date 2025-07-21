Six Super League players have been charged with offences following Round 19 of the season – with stars from Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers receiving one-match bans.

Trinity forward Isaiah Vagana has passed the threshold for a suspension after being charged with a Grade C Dangerous Throw during their win at Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening. It takes his tally for the season to eight points, meaning an automatic ban.

That rules him out of this week’s huge West Yorkshire derby with Leeds Rhinos at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Castleford forward Jeremiah Simbiken has also received a one-match ban after a Grade A charge for Late Contact on Passer during their victory against Warrington Wolves. It only results in a one-point penalty but Simbiken’s points tally has counted against him.

His record now stands at 7.5 points, meaning an automatic ban that means he cannot feature in the Tigers’ next game against St Helens next weekend.

Tigers captain Alex Mellor has also been charged, but he has escaped a suspension. His tackle on Warrington’s Josh Thewlis on Sunday afternoon has resulted in a Grade B Head Contact charge, but Mellor’s tally only stands at four points after three were added on for that incident.

That means he remains short of a suspension, and is free to feature next weekend.

Catalans forward Franck Maria gets three points for a Grade B Head Contact charge arising from the defeat to Hull KR on Saturday afternoon. That takes his tally to 5.5 points over the last 12 months – meaning if he offends again this season, he will be banned.

Hull’s Matty Laidlaw has also been given a Grade B charge of Dangerous Contact from their win at Wigan Warriors on Saturday. He gets three penalty points, with his personal tally now standing at four.

The final player to be charged from Round 19 is Castleford forward Joe Stimson. He gets one penalty point – his first on record – after a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge from Sunday’s game.

