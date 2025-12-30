It’s nearly 2026 – a year which promises to be a monumental one for rugby league both on and off the pitch.

With a Rugby League World Cup at the end of it, and another blockbuster Super League campaign in the offing, there’s so much to look forward to, with the competitive action getting underway in just a few short days.

And here’s our look ahead to what could be in store, with our annual set of predictions..

London Broncos to go deep in the Challenge Cup

They’ve put together one of the most exciting squads the Championship has ever seen: though we’ll let you debate about whether or not it is THE strongest.

But make no mistake about it, the gap between the bottom end of Super League and the Broncos is not that big. If they get the right draws, it’s entirely possible they get to at least the last eight of the Challenge Cup. There is a big goal to make a huge splash in the competition among the Broncos’ new ownership – and they could write a brilliant story so early into the year.

Leigh Leopards to win a trophy

It’s been progression after progression for Leigh in recent years, and they look ready to finally take a big step in 2026 and walk out at another major final and lift some silverware.

Adrian Lam’s side came desperately close last year but with each heartbreaking defeat in semi-finals, they just seem to learn from it and get bigger and better. Leigh are bonafide contenders in 2026: make no mistake about it.

Castleford Tigers push close to the play-offs

The ingredients all appear to be there under Ryan Carr, with some eye-catching recruitment thus far – and the prospect of more to come.

The mid-table pack in Super League will be congested, but there’s every chance that with a strong start, Castleford can make a push towards the top six and for the first time in a good few seasons, start to look up, rather than down.

Jake Connor to get back into England contention

Whether it comes through a change in England head coach or simply form that becomes too much to ignore, we think the noise and pressure will eventually tell over the coming year should Connor replicate his 2025 form once again for Leeds Rhinos.

Gradings to be changed or removed mid-year

The RFL have insisted the system for 2027 promotion and relegation is locked in.. but nobody was expecting Super League to go to 14 teams a year ago, and look what happened.

This is rugby league, a sport which dines out and seemingly thrives on chaos and controversy. There will be at least one boardroom-related instalment over the next 12 months. Don’t be surprised if it involves another great debate about whether or not gradings is the right path for the game.

Hull KR to struggle early on.. but bounce back

There is a LOT for the reigning Super League champions to deal with in the early weeks of the season – and we saw from Warrington Wolves last year that a trip to Las Vegas doesn’t always have overwhelming positives.

Throw in a World Club Challenge too just before that venture Stateside and it’s easy to imagine that Hull KR will start the defence of their title slowly. However, we’d expect they’ll be right in trophy contention again come the business end of the year – but not without a wobble or two along the way.