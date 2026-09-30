Sir Kevin Sinfield has wished Wakefield Trinity’s players the best of luck for this weekend’s Super League Grand Final after departing on day four of his latest fundraising challenge.

Sinfield is aiming to visit every Super League ground on the way to finishing at Old Trafford on Saturday evening – which now takes on extra significance for rugby league’s newest knight given the family involvement in the match.

And after leaving the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Wednesday morning, Sinfield had a special message for his son Jack and all his team-mates.

Kevin Sinfield’s Wakefield Trinity message

Speaking ahead of his departure from Wakefield on Wednesday, Sinfield drew comparisons between his own support team and the Wakefield players’ togetherness – before delivering them a good luck message as they prepare to face Warrington Wolves.

“It’s going to take all of us to try and find a cure.. but in the short-term we have to look after families better,” he said. “I can only thank you for all coming and supporting.

“We feel pretty privileged because I’m part of an outstanding team here. And we’ve got a very good team in front of us that have got a pretty special week. On behalf of all of us and the MND community, boys.. we hope you go and do the job on Saturday.”

Family occasion for Sinfield at Old Trafford

Sinfield’s journey take on an extra layer of significance as mentioned given Wakefield’s presence in the final.

His son Jack is likely to feature for Wakefield, his first-ever appearance in a major final as a professional player, which comes at the ground where Sinfield enjoyed overwhelming success as a player with Leeds Rhinos.

And Sir Kevin will deliver the match ball to Old Trafford, carrying it with him on the final stages of the seventh and final leg of his fundraising challenge on Saturday afternoon as 7 In 7: The Grand Finale draws to a close.

Sinfield is once again hoping to raise £777,777 to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease and a number of associated charities. As of Wednesday morning, that figure stood at almost £700,000.

If you would like to donate to Sinfield’s cause as he passes through West Yorkshire on Wednesday, please click HERE.

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