Wigan Warriors’ home clash against Hull KR on Thursday night will now kick off at 8.02pm as the sport comes together to pay tribute to the late, great Sir Billy Boston following his death at the age of 92.

Rugby league immortal Boston passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning.

Since then, thousands of emotional tributes have been paid to the great man, including from Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet paid his own tribute to the sporting icon on Tuesday afternoon and promised the club would deliver a beautiful tribute to him come Thursday night’s game against KR.

Now, confirmation of plans to honour Boston have been confirmed – with the Super League Round 25 clash against KR seeing its kick-off pushed back by two minutes in a homage to the legendary back’s iconic #2 shirt.

Wigan’s poignant tributes to Sir Billy Boston revealed

A Book of Condolences will be available for supporters to sign at Robin Park Arena from 9,30am on Thursday until 5.30pm, when it will be transported into the Warriors’ Fan Village.

Commemorative Billy Boston postcards will be distributed around The Brick Community Stadium and the Fan Village.

Come 7.30pm, Sky Sports’ match coverage will begin alongside Wigan’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kris Radlinski, who will reflect on Boston’s life as well as the legacy he leaves behind.

Representatives from Wigan, Hull KR and the Rugby Football League (RFL) will lay wreaths in Boston’s memory following the conclusion of the players’ warm-ups as Abide With Me is sung on the pitch.

Jerusalem will then be sung approximately nine minutes prior to kick-off at 7.53pm, while members of the Cherry and Whites’ Past Players Association form a Guard of Honour.

Players from Wigan’s reserves, academy, scholarship and women’s sides will join them, holding aloft flags which include the Sir Billy Boston Tifo designed following his knighthood.

As Wigan and Hull KR take to the field, a special video will be played on the big screen at The Brick, before a minute’s silence commences at 8pm.

The Warriors had already confirmed special edition jerseys will be worn by their squad during the game, with front-of-shirt sponsor Tote allowing their logo to be replaced with ‘Billy’, carrying Boston’s name prominently.

Robin Park Arena will be illuminated in tribute to Boston following the game, as it was on Tuesday night.

Wigan’s press release concludes: “It promises to be a deeply poignant evening for everyone connected to Wigan Warriors and rugby league – a night not only to mourn the passing of a legend, but to celebrate a life that gave so much to the game, to this club and to the generations who followed in his footsteps.

“Sir Billy Boston will always be part of Wigan Warriors.”

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