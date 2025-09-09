Sinead Peach will wait to discover how long she will be suspended for after her x-rated outburst towards a referee last month: with her tribunal adjourned until September 17.

York Valkyrie skipper Peach went viral last month after being sent off late on in their defeat away against St Helens.

The former Woman of Steel shouted, ‘Which one are you sha**ing?’ towards the referee after he gave a decision against Valkyrie in the latter stages of that game on August 30.

In the week which followed the incident, Peach was handed a charge of ‘Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour’ by the Match Review Panel and referred on to a tribunal.

Sinead Peach’s ban for x-rated outburst at referee delayed as RFL provide explanation

That tribunal should have taken place on Tuesday evening, but has been pushed back until later this month to allow for further evidence to be presented.

In their press release confirming the same, the RFL wrote: “Sinead Peach’s tribunal, following a Grade E charge of Other Contrary Behaviour in the Women’s Super League fixture between St Helens and York Valkyrie on August 31, was adjourned until September 17 to allow further evidence to be presented.”

Peach was not involved last weekend as reigning Women’s Super League champions Valkyrie cantered to a 48-6 win away against Barrow Raiders.

Lindsay Anfield’s side round off their campaign with a trip to Leeds Rhinos this weekend, before travelling to Saints again in the play-off semi-finals on September 21.

