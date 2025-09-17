Sinead Peach has been banned for four matches, one of which she has already served, for her X-rated outburst towards a referee which went viral last month.

York Valkyrie captain Peach was sent off late on in their 16-8 defeat away against St Helens on August 30, a game which had seen the visitors give up an 8-0 lead.

The former Woman of Steel had shouted, ‘Which one are you sha**ing?’, towards referee Oliver Salmon after he gave a decision against Valkyrie.

With the game broadcast live by The Sportsman and Salmon having repeated what Peach had said to her as he dismissed her, his microphone picked it up and the incident went viral.

There was no doubt that it would land Peach in hot water, and she was handed a charge of ‘Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour’ by the Match Review Panel before being referred on to a tribunal.

That tribunal was held on September 9 but adjourned until Wednesday evening to allow further evidence to be gathered. 18 days after the incident, Peach’s punishment has now finally been decided.

Sinead Peach’s ban for viral X-rated outburst confirmed as punishment revealed

England international Peach has been banned for four matches, meaning she will miss the remainder of the season, with Valkyrie back at Saints this weekend for the pair’s Women’s Super League play-off semi-final tie.

But, she won’t be banned for too much longer beyond the end of the season. The first of that four-game ban was served last weekend as Lindsay Anfield’s side were beaten 30-14 by Leeds Rhinos.

This weekend’s semi-final showdown against Saints will bring the second game of the ban, and if Valkyrie make it through to the Grand Final, that will act as her third match.

Confirming the outcome of the adjourned tribunal, the RFL’s press release states: “Sinead Peach of York Valkyrie has been suspended for four matches after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of Other Contrary Behaviour by the RFL’s independent Operational Rules Tribunal.

“The Tribunal began on September 9 but was adjourned to allow further evidence to be presented, following Peach’s dismissal in a Betfred Women’s Super League fixture against St Helens on August 30.

“The parties had already agreed that Peach would serve the first match of any suspension in York’s BWSL fixture against Leeds Rhinos last Sunday, so she has three matches remaining to serve – with 24 points added to her disciplinary record.”

