Sinead Peach set for huge ban as RFL make decision on X-rated outburst
York Valkyrie star Sinead Peach has copped a Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour charge following her now viral X-rated outburst towards a referee, and will now be referred to a tribunal.
Peach was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute of York’s clash against St Helens last weekend, after shouting ‘which one are you sha**ing?!’ at referee Oliver Salmon, following a penalty against her side.
Peach sent to tribunal following X-rated referee outburst
This also follows a statement from York RLFC chairman, Clint Goodchild, who claimed the former Woman of Steel has expressed ‘genuine remorse’ following the incident.
“Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation,” a statement issued on Monday read. “We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.
“As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead’s longstanding positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.
“We are committed to the values of respect and integrity that underpin our sport.”
Elsewhere in the Women’s Super League, fellow York Valkyrie player Evie Sexton has copped a Grade B Late Contact on Passer charge and had three points put on her record, as well as receiving a fine.
Barrow Raiders Women’s Emily Stirzaker was also handed a Grade A Dangerous Contact, resulting in one penalty point, but no further action will be taken.
Peach is also one of two players sent to tribunal following this weekend’s Championship, League One, Women’s Super League, Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, with Featherstone Rovers star Ben Reynolds also copping a Grade E Foul and Abusive Language towards a Match Official.
Match Review Panel sanctions in full
- Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie) – Opposition: St Helens Women – Grace E Other Contrary Behaviour – Refer to Tribunal
- Evie Sexton (York Valkyrie) – Opposition: St Helens Women – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine
- Emily Stirzaker (Barrow Raiders Women) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors Women – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No Further Action
- Ben Reynolds (Featherstone Rovers) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade E Foul and Abusive Language towards Match Official – Refer to Tribunal
- Sean Coughlan (Castleford Tigers Academy) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards Academy – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action
- Nathaniel Parker (Leigh Leopards Academy) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers Academy – Grade D Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 12 – 2 Match Suspension
- Jordan Schofield (Keighley Cougars) – Opposition: North Wales Crusaders – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine
