Sinead Peach set for huge ban as RFL make decision on X-rated outburst

York Valkyrie star Sinead Peach has copped a Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour charge following her now viral X-rated outburst towards a referee, and will now be referred to a tribunal.

Peach was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute of York’s clash against St Helens last weekend, after shouting ‘which one are you sha**ing?!’ at referee Oliver Salmon, following a penalty against her side.

Peach sent to tribunal following X-rated referee outburst

This also follows a statement from York RLFC chairman, Clint Goodchild, who claimed the former Woman of Steel has expressed ‘genuine remorse’ following the incident.

“Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation,” a statement issued on Monday read. “We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.