Shock venue touted to host World Club Challenge as bizarre reason given for UK switch

The 2026 World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos is set to take place in the UK in February, with Leeds’ Elland Road Stadium and Hull’s MKM Stadium the reported hosts.

Talks between the two clubs took place yesterday evening (Tuesday, 22nd October) over resurrecting the clash between the Super League and NRL champions after it was scrapped in 2025, with reports from the Courier Mail suggesting it is now being pencilled in for the 19th or 20th February (UK time).

This date also gives Hull KR the chance to prepare as best they can for their trip to Las Vegas a week later, with the Robins facing Leeds Rhinos in Sin City.

‘We are having really productive discussions with Hull KR at the moment’

There were suggestions that the game was going to be held at Suncorp Stadium, but in a hilarious twist, the ground is already being booked for an Ed Sheeran concert.

“We think the opportunity to chase another trophy will be motivating for the whole club,” Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy told the Courier Mail.

“We are having really productive discussions with Hull KR at the moment and hope we can finalise those soon.

“We looked at inviting Hull here; however, with them competing in the Las Vegas concept next year it would have been challenging.

“We thought if we could play the game here, we’d have a packed Suncorp Stadium. As it turns out, it will be packed anyway with plenty of concert goers attending Ed Sheeran.”

That has since seen plans switch to the UK. According to the report, Wembley was also considered; however, fears of a poor attendance in the Capital have led to the MKM Stadium and Elland Road emerging as the front-runners. Both stadiums have hosted rugby league, with Hull KR’s city rivals, Hull FC, playing out of the MKM, while Magic Weekend was also hosted at Elland Road last year.

While the World Club Challenge has not been contested since 2024, Broncos head coach Michael Maguire feels it is a significant event for the wider sport.

“It is a really unique and appealing concept for the champions of the northern and southern hemisphere competitions to play against each other,” he said.

“For multiple reasons, it’s been cancelled three times in the last five years.

“On the back of the Kangaroos being over there for their tour against England, we feel there will be a strong interest in the game and our club.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Owen Trout reveals NRL ambitions following ‘shock’ England call-up with Ashes acid test

👉🏻 Predicted England team for Ashes opener with NO Mikey Lewis but Hull KR team-mates get nod

👉🏻 Shaun Wane ‘decides’ on England 17 for Ashes opener as ‘teaser’ made on half-backs

👉🏻 Australia reacts to Liam Moore appointment exactly as you expected them to