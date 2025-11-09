Former Wigan Warriors coach and current Brisbane Broncos boss Michael Maguire is interested in becoming the next England coach should the position become available.

That is according to a fresh report in Australia, which speculates that Maguire has a tentative interest in succeeding Shaun Wane should the Rugby Football League decide to sever ties with the current England boss.

Wane’s position is not understood to be under immediate threat, but a review of the series with the RFL may further intensity pressure on whether he is the right man to lead the national team into the World Cup next year.

And that has led reports Down Under to suggest that Maguire, who has history in the international arena with New Zealand, could now emerge as a potential frontrunner to lead England going into that tournament.

Interestingly, Maguire – who is preparing to lead Brisbane in next year’s World Club Challenge against Hull KR – is heading for the United Kingdom on a coaching development course which he will combine with a fact-finding mission ahead of the clash with the Super League champions.

That could lead to talks with the RFL if the opportunity arises, though Wane was adamant post-match at Headingley on Saturday afternoon that he believes he is the right man to take charge of England in 2026.

“I don’t believe (I am the right man for the job) – I know I am,” he insisted.

Wane has had a strong showing of support from a number of leading domestic players including captain George Williams, who himself reiterated his support for the England head coach to continue after the series whitewash was confirmed on Saturday.

But the nature of England’s performances have understandably brought the direction of the team under scrutiny, and it now appears a fresh name has emerged.

Whether Maguire would be completely and fully interested remains to be seen, but he is unlikely to be the last name linked to the position.