Sheffield Eagles have reinforced their support for Craig Lingard but have admitted it is ‘unaffordable’ for Mark Aston to return as the club’s director of rugby.

Lingard and Sheffield have endured a difficult time at the start of 2025, having won just three of their first nine league games. They sit 10th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

But Lingard has been given the backing of the club’s board to continue to climb the table in the months ahead.

“The board recognises the amount of upheaval and change which the club has been through in the past year, and we would like to publicly thank Craig Lingard and his team for their efforts and dedication to the club during this period of change,” they said.

“Craig and all his off-field team are good, hardworking and honest people and have been putting in a huge amount of effort to their roles, in some difficult circumstances, with the single aim of making Sheffield Eagles a success.”

However, plans for Aston to become the club’s director of rugby when his suspension from the game is lifted in April 2026 have now seemingly been shelved.

They say a full review has led them to conclude that they cannot afford a full-time coach and a full-time director of rugby. Aston will remain at the club in his role to strengthen the Eagles’ commercial activity, however.

They said: “As part of the review of progress, the board is confident that Lingard and his team have the necessary skills, contacts and support within the club structure to develop and recruit future talent for Sheffield Eagles and to shape the men’s team for future seasons to be successful.

“As the club looks to prioritise resources, it has been determined not to continue with a future role of director of rugby, which is neither affordable or required for a club of our size to have in addition to a full-time coach.

“Mark Aston has been informed of this and is currently working with the board to develop and expand the commercial operations of the club to increase and diversify commercial revenue coming into the club in the role to which he was appointed in December 2024.

“The coaching team is actively working collaboratively with the board to re-contract retention targets in the current squad and identify new recruits for the 2026 season and beyond, whilst continuing the drive to improve performance in the current season.”

