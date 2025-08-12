Sheffield Eagles have shared the news that prop Tyler Dickinson is ‘well on the road to recovery’ after being hospitalised and spending time in intensive care after an accident back in June.

Dickinson – who has been with Sheffield since 2021 – last featured on June 1, when Craig Lingard’s side were beaten 48-8 away at Championship leaders York.

Having played 15 games across all competitions this season for the Championship outfit, his absence had come as a surprise.

But now, it’s been revealed that Dickinson fell seriously ill following an accident in the week after that game at York and spent time in the ICU (intensive care unit).

Sheffield Eagles issue Tyler Dickinson update after forward’s spell in intensive care

Dickinson began his career at Huddersfield Giants, and also represented hometown club Halifax Panthers, Keighley Cougars, Oldham, Newcastle Thunder, Workington Town and Batley Bulldogs prior to Sheffield.

With his 29th birthday coming up later this month, the forward ticked past the milestone of 200 senior career appearances earlier this year.

The Eagles shared the news of his illness and subsequent journey to recovery with a press release published on Monday evening.

That press release reads: “Sheffield Eagles would like to provide an update on the recent absence of forward Tyler Dickinson.

“Tyler last played for the Eagles on Sunday, June 1 when we faced York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium. During the week after that game, Tyler suffered an accident, which resulted in him falling seriously ill in ICU.

“At the request of his family, we have not said anything sooner to allow for the full extent of Tyler’s treatment to be understood.

“Throughout this time, the club have been in contact with his family, and Craig Lingard has visited Tyler personally in Hospital.

“Tyler and his family would also like to thank club chaplain Baz Gascoyne for the support that he has shown them during this difficult time.

“After a couple of months out of action as he continues to work on getting well again, we’re pleased to confirm that Tyler is well on the road to recovery, and we look forward to having back with us when he feels ready enough to make a return to the field.”