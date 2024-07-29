Sheffield Eagles explain decision to suspend head coach Mark Aston due to RFL tribunal
Championship high-fliers Sheffield Eagles have suspended head coach Mark Aston and physio Mick Heys with immediate effect, after revealing the club have been ordered to face an RFL tribunal.
Aston, who has been coach of the Eagles for almost 25 years and has been involved with the club for much longer than that when adding his stint as a player, has been suspended on what the club describe. as a ‘no fault basis’ until the results of a tribunal have been heard.
The RFL have launched an investigation into the Eagles concerning an undisclosed medical compliance matter. That has led to Aston and Heys being suspended by Sheffield with immediate effect.
“Following discussions with the RFL and a meeting of the board, the club has moved to suspend Mark Aston and Mick Heys from their duties, on a no fault basis, until the Operational Rules Tribunal has taken place, effective immediately. All parties are working co-operatively with the RFL ahead of the Operational Rules Tribunal.”
Sheffield are in next in action at home to Doncaster this weekend in a huge South Yorkshire derby. They have said that Aston’s interim replacement will be sourced from within the club.
The statement continued: “Interim arrangements to cover the suspended staff will come from within the existing coaching team with both members of staff being offered welfare support during this time.
“No further comment will be made by the club on the matter until after the results of the Operational Rules Tribunal are known.”