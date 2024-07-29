Championship high-fliers Sheffield Eagles have suspended head coach Mark Aston and physio Mick Heys with immediate effect, after revealing the club have been ordered to face an RFL tribunal.

Aston, who has been coach of the Eagles for almost 25 years and has been involved with the club for much longer than that when adding his stint as a player, has been suspended on what the club describe. as a ‘no fault basis’ until the results of a tribunal have been heard.

The RFL have launched an investigation into the Eagles concerning an undisclosed medical compliance matter. That has led to Aston and Heys being suspended by Sheffield with immediate effect.