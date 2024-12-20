Championship stalwart becomes Craig Lingard’s first signing as Sheffield Eagles coach

Craig Lingard has made his first signing as Sheffield Eagles head coach in the shape of former Featherstone Rovers stalwart Jack Bussey on a one-year contract.

Bussey, who can play back-row or loose forward, links up with the Eagles having spent the last six seasons in West Yorkshire with Featherstone.

The 32-year-old has spent the majority of his career with Featherstone, having played for the Rovers for a total of 10 seasons across two spells. Bussey also represented London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack between 2016 and 2018.

Bussey becomes the 26th player to commit to Sheffield for the upcoming Championship campaign.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started,” Bussey told SETV.

“I’ve just met a few of the boys now, I’m looking forward to my first session, getting ripped in and showing everyone what I’m about.

“It all came about quite quickly. Last week I met Linners (Lingard) for a coffee and it kind of snowballed from there, I liked what he said and I’m sure he liked what I was saying. It happened last week, I signed the contract last night (Thursday).

“It’s a fresh challenge, it’s probably something I needed and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now and really ripping in with the boys.

“I feel I’ve got a fair bit of leadership about me in terms of helping the team in defence and attack, moving the ball. With my older injury age now, I’ve developed a calmer head on my shoulders so I think that’ll help the boys and I can probably help the young lads with my leadership.

“I’m here to win, I want to win everything. I’m a competitor so I’ll be trying my best to help the team win and get as far up the table as we can, if not win it.”

