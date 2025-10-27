Shaun Wane urged to make bold Herbie Farnworth call by NRL great ahead of second Ashes Test

NRL great Matty Johns believes England boss Shaun Wane should move Herbie Farnworth to full-back in order to salvage this autumn’s Ashes Series.

England find themselves 1-0 down in the three-Test series having been thumped 26-6 at Wembley by the Kangaroos on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 8-0 at the break under the famous arch, it was complete domination from the visitors in the second half as the bulk of a record UK-crowd for an Ashes Test were left disappointed by what Wane’s side had served up.

They head into this weekend’s second Test at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium knowing that another defeat would see the result of the series decided, and leave them open to a potential whitewash this autumn.

Former Newcastle Knights, Wigan Warriors and Cronulla Sharks star Johns has laid out what he thinks England’s game plan should be on Merseyside, including the bold call of switching centre Farnworth to full-back.

‘I’d just do a middle-third assault to beat Australia’

Burnley-born Dolphins ace Farnworth has started just one game at full-back in his senior career to date, with that in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos against Canberra Raiders back in June 2021.

Johns though insists he is an option for the #1 role shirt this weekend, alongside Gold Coast Titans utility AJ Brimson, with Jack Welsby having failed to impress in the opening Test in the capital.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Johns said: “I’d simplify it for England.

“They’re not good at advancing the ball sideways because of the nature of their halves.

“I’d be going Herbie (Farnworth) to full-back, I’d be bringing AJ (Brimson) into the side and finding a way (to put him in).

“I’d just do a middle-third assault to beat Australia right through the middle.

“Simplify your football and get guys like Dom Young in the middle of the field.

“Nothing tires out big men like little men making them miss (tackles), and I think that’s the way ahead for England.”