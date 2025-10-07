England head coach Shaun Wane has laid down the gauntlet ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia, insisting his playing group are ready for the challenge.

His words come in the immediate aftermath of Kevin Walters’ squad announcement, which features some of the very best players in the game.

Among those heading to England later this month are recent Clive Churchill medalist Reece Walsh as well as superstar names Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant and captain Isaah Yeo.

‘We’ll be fully focused and ready for that’

Wane is yet to officially name his wider squad for the three-Test series, which will see games taken to Wembley, Liverpool and Leeds, but he is still backing his squad to be ready for the threat posed by the star-studded Kangaroo squad.

“It’s good to know exactly who will be coming over with the Kangaroos,” said Wane.

“We’ve been studying their form and watching NRL and State of Origin games all season to make sure we can be as well-prepared as possible for the series.

“It’s been a long wait, but we’ve less than three weeks to go now until that first Test at Wembley, and I can assure Rugby League fans we’ll be fully focused and ready for that.”

While Wane has not confirmed his full squad as of yet, with the announcement set for next Monday after the Grand Final, the England boss previously told Love Rugby League he already has ’18 or 19′ names pencilled in.

“I’m close,” he said. “There’s a lot still to happen, but I’ve got a rough idea of what or 18 or 19 of that 24 is going to be.

“I’m probably sure on the first 18 or 19 and I’ll do what’s right in my heart. It won’t please everyone and I’ll probably pick someone that’s going to get me some stick but I’ve had that all my career and what I will say is that I’m totally confident in the players I’ll select, every one of them.”

Leeds Rhinos duo Kallum Watkins and Ash Handley are expected to be named in the squad, with the pair being namechecked by the head coach; while North Queensland Cowboys forward John Bateman is also likely to feature, with Wane detailing he has ‘credit in the bank’ at Test level.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Major World Club Challenge update issued as NRL reveal stance on game

👉🏻 Two Super League players banned as major Jared Waerea-Hargreaves call made

👉🏻 Decision made on Lachlan Lam allegations as RFL release statement on Wakefield controversy

👉🏻 Leigh lodge ‘official complaint’ against Wigan as Derek Beaumont cites ‘despicable treatment’