England head coach Shaun Wane admits Jake Connor is one of ‘loads’ of players who have caught his eye in 2025 – but he has reiterated he needs to see his Ashes hopefuls perform in big games.

With less than a fortnight to go until Wane names the 24-man squad that will compete against Australia in this autumn’s three-Test series, talk is beginning to intensify over which players could make the cut.

Connor’s name has been at the forefront of the discussion throughout the majority of 2025 given his performances for Leeds Rhinos, which have subsequently seen him named on the three-man shortlist for this year’s Man of Steel award.

Wane said earlier this year that Connor had to level out his inconsistencies if he wanted to be in contention to play this autumn. Connor himself has played down the chances of being called up.

And when asked by Love Rugby League last week before the Rhinos’ play-off loss to St Helens if the Leeds star had impressed him in the latter part of the season, Wane said: “Loads of players are catching my eye and playing well.

“But I want players who are going to play well in big, tight games and games that really matter. If I see that, they’ve got a good chance.”

However, one player who is more certain of inclusion is Warrington Wolves half-back George Williams, who will captain the side this autumn it seems after Wane revealed he was fully fit and, alongside Wire hooker Danny Walker, is already training with England staff as part of a fallout squad.

“They’re in,” Wane said of the pair.

“George and Danny are ripping in with that fallout squad we’ve got. They’re keeping with with our staff and more of the lads are going to come in as their seasons end. I’ll be naming a 24-man squad.

“One thing I know about George is that he’s very dedicated and what he’s shown is he’s obsessed with being ready for England – and I have no doubt he will be.”