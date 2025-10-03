England head coach Shaun Wane says he already knows what three-quarters of his squad for the Ashes will be: before explaining to those in the mix what they can do to change his mind.

It is now only 10 days until Wane will reveal the 24-man squad he has entrusted to take on the Australians over three Tests later this autumn, with an announcement locked in for after the Monday after Super League Grand Final.

Wane, speaking to Love Rugby League, insisted that he is very close to finalising his squad – with ’18 or 19′ players already confirmed of a spot.

He said: “I’m close. But these are the big games of the year know. There’s a lot still to happen, but I’ve got a rough idea of what or 18 or 19 of that 24 is going to be.

“I’m probably sure on the first 18 or 19 and I’ll do what’s right in my heart. It won’t please everyone and I’ll probably pick someone that’s going to get me some stick but I’ve had that all my career and what I will say is that I’m totally confident in the players I’ll select, every one of them.”

Wane admitted that for those players whose seasons are still alive, these are the games in which they can convince him they deserve to be selected.

“These games are like Test matches and I want to see players who deliver in Test matches. If a game is 38-0 I’m probably not watching too much but if it’s 12-10, and a player who I like is standing out, then that’s really going to give them a great chance.”

One of those 18 or 19 players who appears to be definitely locked in is Morgan Knowles, with Wane admitting the St Helens star would have been a strong contender to play 13 in the Ashes even before Victor Radley withdrew.

When asked about Radley’s withdrawal, Wane said: “At the end of the day, I care for him as a bloke.

“I know this series is important but looking after Victor and is mental state is more important. I also want and need 24 players who are absolutely committed and obsessed about winning this series.

“Morgan Knowles is a fantastic player – even with Victor in, Morgan was a strong contender to play anyway.”

All eyes will be on how many ‘heritage players’ Wane selects, with the likes of Billy Smith and AJ Brimson publicly admitting they would like to emulate Radley and pull on an England shirt this year.

And Wane used the Roosters forward as a prime example of what he wants to see from Australian-born players who have put their hands up.

“Victor phoned me several years ago going into that World Cup (in 2022) and said I want to be in. He feels like an Englishman, he cares for the country and that came at a time when there wasn’t a lot happening internationally.

“He showed me that his heart is in the right place and he was committed. That’s what I want.”

And while Wane admitted the lack of physical preparation he has been able to have with his players due to a congested Super League calendar has been ‘not ideal’, he is adamant his squad will be ready come kick-off at Wembley later this month.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I can’t wait; this is a good group and we’ve done the best we can with what we’ve got which is a congested Super League season. It’s not been ideal but we’ve had a lot of off-feet get-togethers and my staff have been great.

“We’re where I wanted us to be with the time we’ve had. The players are saying the right things and I’m happy with where we are as a group.”