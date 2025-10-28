Shaun Wane has hinted that Jack Welsby could yet retain his spot in his England side for this weekend’s second Ashes Test against Australia.

England were beaten 26-6 by the Kangaroos on Saturday in the opening game of this autumn’s three-Test series at Wembley

There has been plenty of backlash following the result, with St Helens full-back Welsby among those criticised the most following what was an underwhelming individual showing.

Gold Coast Titans utility AJ Brimson is part of Wane’s 24-man squad, eligible to represent England through his mother, and many have called for him to take up the full-back berth this weekend.

But 24-year-old Welsby has been a part of the furniture in Wane’s England side since making his debut in 2022, and now has 13 caps under his belt on the international stage as well as his 166 appearances for Saints.

Shaun Wane drops major Jack Welsby selection hint as defence offered ahead of second Ashes Test

Also able to slot in at half-back, as he has sporadically throughout the 2025 campaign for Saints, he may yet remain part of the 17 at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium come Saturday’s second Test.

Monday afternoon saw England head coach Wane meet with the media at the squad’s training base in Manchester.

He believes Welsby’s woes under the arch were the result of an ‘off day’, and nothing else.

The national team’s boss said: “We’ll look after Jack.

“We’re a very close group, and he’s a champion bloke, there’s no doubt about that.

“He’ll be looked after within the team. He’s done lots of good things as well, he just had an off day on Saturday, but a few people did. I know what Jack is capable of.

“He’s a very strong character, and whatever is being said, he’ll bounce back strong.”