England head coach Shaun Wane has dropped the clearest hint yet that he may include Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson in his Ashes squad this autumn.

Brimson is one of several Australian-born players who have put their hands up to play for the national side this autumn – with the utility eligible to represent England through his mother’s heritage.

He would be a contender to challenge Jack Welsby at fullback but the 27-year-old can also play half-back and centre.

And for the first time, the England coach has admitted he would be open to bringing Brimson into his squad for the three-Test series against the Kangaroos which starts next month in London: insisting he rates Brimson ‘very highly’.

“I was very pleased when AJ said he wanted to play for England and we are continuing to consider him,” Wane said. “He’s a very versatile player, which is perfect for a three-Test series.

“He is a player I rate very highly and a good athlete. In a team that was struggling this year, he has always stood out.”

The likes of Brimson would join players including Victor Radley who have opted to represent their family’s heritage instead of pursuing a Test call-up with Australia.

And Brimson admitted he would relish the chance to pull on an England shirt for the first time if given the opportunity.

He said: “Fingers crossed, if I get the chance it is going to be an amazing opportunity to represent England on my mum’s side. I’ve got a lot of family over there.

“The season is over but I will keep training hard and hope for that call.”

Wane will name his squad next month when the Super League season concludes, with a string of players from the NRL set to be included such as Herbie Farnworth and Kai Pearce-Paul.