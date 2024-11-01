Shaun Wane insists he will ‘definitely’ return to club coaching when his commitments with England come to an end: and admits Leeds Rhinos is a job that always appealed to him after fond memories of his playing days at Headingley.

The England head coach is contracted to the national side through to the end of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

There has been no discussion of what happens beyond that and there is unlikely to be until the tournament nears, with Wane fully focused on next year’s Ashes series against the Kangaroos before attempting to guide England to World Cup glory.

But the 60-year-old admits his sporadic coaching opportunities with England are ‘not enough’ for him, and he still retains a desire to return to club coaching on a permanent basis at some stage.

When asked if he would ever coach a club again, Wane said: “Yeah. Definitely. Especially when I get into this and doing one-to-ones with the players, the team meetings, I really fancy a role again.

“I feel like I’m underselling myself at the minute. It’s not enough for me. I have a good life with my speaking and my job at Wigan alongside England, I’m very lucky – but it gets the juices flowing when I’m into the players and coaching. I want it a bit more.”

Wane returns to Headingley with England this weekend, a ground at which he spent four seasons as a player with Leeds in the early-1990s.

And he admitted he has incredibly passionate and positive memories of his time in West Yorkshire, and is delighted to get the chance to coach England at Headingley on Saturday.

He said: “I absolutely loved it here. When I got told I had to leave Wigan, I was shocked and I didn’t want to leave. But the way this club looked after me and my wife, it was tremendous. We have such good memories of being here. I loved my time here. The Test series last year, it was a proper atmosphere here and it will be again.”

Wane also admitted the prospect of coaching Leeds one day was something he had considered: but quickly shot down the suggestion in the modern era given how the Rhinos have Brad Arthur heading up their rugby operation.

“He’s never rung me, Gary (Hetherington) – even though we’re mates!” Wane laughed.

“It’s a big club in a big city with great support, but obviously they’ve got a fantastic coach here now and they’re very sorted, aren’t they.”

