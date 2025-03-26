Shaun Wane defends Headingley Ashes pick as ‘best Super League ground’ claim made
Shaun Wane has backed the decision to host a potential Ashes series decider at AMT Headingley: with Rhodri Jones dubbing it the ‘best ground in Super League’.
Leeds Rhinos’ home will play host to the third and final game of this year’s three-match series, with the opening two games to be held at Wembley Stadium and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock.
Headingley is a considerably smaller site than the first two venues, leading some to question why it has been chosen for a game that could be effectively hosting a decider.
But it has been backed by Wane emphatically. A former Leeds player himself who has spoken positively in the past about being England coach at Headingley, he has once again thrown his support behind the venue.
He said: “What Gary (Hetherington) and Paul Caddick have done there is second to none. The pitch is great, the atmosphere is fantastic and how they looked after my team last year was impeccable. I’m really happy the third Test is there.”
Wane’s positivity for the choice was backed up by Jones, who made a firm claim on why AMT Headingley was the venue of choice.
“It’s the best ground in Super League,” Jones said during a media call on Wednesday morning after the announcement for the series was made.
Meanwhile, Wane admitted that leading his country in an Ashes series will be the ‘highlight’ of his coaching career.
He said: “I was brought up as a kid on Great Britain v Australia. I remember all the touring parties and my memories are fantastic.
“Having chance to be head coach of my country to play against the best team in the world in some fantastic venues, it’s a dream. It’s the highlight of my coaching career. I won’t miss the opportunity and our players will be prepared.”
