Shaun Wane has backed the decision to host a potential Ashes series decider at AMT Headingley: with Rhodri Jones dubbing it the ‘best ground in Super League’.

Leeds Rhinos’ home will play host to the third and final game of this year’s three-match series, with the opening two games to be held at Wembley Stadium and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock.

Headingley is a considerably smaller site than the first two venues, leading some to question why it has been chosen for a game that could be effectively hosting a decider.

But it has been backed by Wane emphatically. A former Leeds player himself who has spoken positively in the past about being England coach at Headingley, he has once again thrown his support behind the venue.

