England head coach Shaun Wane has revealed he has decided on his 17 that will take to the field in Saturday’s opening Test of the Ashes: but fans will have to wait a little while longer to learn it.

Australia have gone early and revealed their team for the clash at Wembley Stadium, with four debutants set to line up for the Kangaroos, including Brisbane Broncos superstar Reece Walsh.

However, England will wait until Thursday lunchtime before revealing their 19-man squad for the game, in a manner not dissimilar to how squads are announced and revealed in Super League.

But Wane revealed at Tuesday’s launch event that he already knows what his team looks like.

He told the media: “I’ve got it, the 17. We’ve trained really well and I’m confident and happy. We look slick, we look intense. I’m looking forward to Saturday.”

When asked if there were any teasers he could provide to get fans excited, Wane smiled before only declaring one of his half-backs will, unsurprisingly, be captain George Williams.

“George will be playing,” he grinned.

Wane admitted he was impressed with the quality of the 17 that will face up against England, as the world champions look to win the opening Test on opposition soil.

“Very strong – as I would expect,” he said. “The whole 24 has got cover in every position and the 17 what Kevin (Walters) has picked is just what we expected. It’s the best team in the world and we need to prepare well for Saturday. I’m looking forward to the challenge but I’ve watched a lot of individuals Kev has picked and it’s absolutely the best talent.”

Wane also revealed he couldn’t wait to finally fulfil the goal he had when he took the England job five years ago of leading his nation in the Ashes, a series which was originally pencilled in for 2020 before Covid-19 intervened.

He said: “I took the job in 2020 and this was the first thing I saw, the Ashes series. Obviously that got cancelled and I was absolutely wounded. The chance to play against the best team in the world in an iconic stadium like this, it’s got the makings of a fantastic day.”

