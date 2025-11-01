Shaun Wane says he hasn’t thought about whether his future as England’s head coach is in doubt, with his side having now officially lost this autumn’s Ashes Series.

England were beaten 14-4 by the Kangaroos at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon, conceding ten unanswered second half points having gone into the sheds level at 4-4 come half-time.

In a game which brought three sin bins, including two for the tourists, Harry Smith kicked all four of England’s points from the tee on Merseyside via two penalty conversions.

The only tries of the game were scored in a four-minute second half spell by Australian duo Cameron Munster and Hudson Young.

That defeat followed last weekend’s 26-6 loss at Wembley in the opening game of this year’s three-Test series.

And now 2-0 down, the best England can hope for is a 2-1 series loss: needing to win at Headingley next weekend to prevent a 3-0 whitewash on home soil.

Shaun Wane addresses future as England coach following Ashes Series defeat

Wane has been in charge of England since February 2020, when he was appointed as Wayne Bennett’s successor.

The 61-year-old has led the nation to whitewash series victories over both Samoa and Tonga, but his side were beaten in the semi-finals of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup on home soil – and are now 2-0 down to the Kangaroos.

There have also been wins over France, Fiji and the Combined Nations All Stars – although the latter did beat England in his very first game in charge in June 2021.

With the next World Cup coming in 2026, taking place across Australia and Papua New Guinea, the question was asked of Wane in his post-match press conference on Merseyside.

Insisting his focus has to remain on next weekend’s third Ashes Test against the Aussies in Leeds, he responded: “I’ve not thought about me personally.

“The only thing I’m thinking about is getting my players to perform. We have to finish this series 2-1 now.

“I don’t want to finish the series 3-0. That’s my obsession.

“Whatever happens with me, I couldn’t care less.”