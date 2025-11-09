Former Super League stalwart seals Leeds Rhinos return as coaching appointment confirmed

Former Super League stalwart Shaun Lunt has landed a return to Leeds, becoming an assistant coach for the Rhinos’ academy and reserves side.

Lunt amassed more than 180 Super League appearances during a playing career which came to an end in 2020.

Donning the shirts of Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR in the top-flight as well as Leeds, the iconic hooker’s first loan stint with the Rhinos in 2012 saw him form part of their Grand Final-winning side, beating Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Cumbrian also returned to Headingley in 2019, again on loan, and notched a further six games for the Rhinos.

Now 38, he will again be back with the Rhinos come 2026, but this time as an assistant youth coach, helping to bring through the club’s next generation of players alongside Chev Walker.

A one-time England international, Lunt earned his sole cap against Australia during a 2010 Four Nations clash Down Under.

Then at Huddersfield, he appeared off the bench for England in Melbourne as they lost 34-14.

Lunt’s playing days also saw him represent Castleford Tigers, Workington Town and Batley, ending his career with the Bulldogs in 2020.

Cockermouth-born Lunt had signed for Cumbrian outfit Barrow in 2021, but made the decision to retire before playing a game for the Raiders.

Racking up 332 career appearances, he scored 170 tries as well as kicking 26 goals and a sole one-pointer. Nine of those tries came in his 29 games as a Leeds player.

Announcing his return to Headingley via social media, Lunt posted on Instagram (@shaunlunt): “Unbelievably proud to become assistant to my very good friend Chev Walker at Leeds Rhinos academy and reserves, and to be part of the coaching team.

“It’s such a massive honour to come back to Leeds and help with the next generation of stars.”