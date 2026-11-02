Hull KR legend lands new NRL coaching role in 2027 switch

Hull KR legend Shaun Kenny-Dowall has returned to Sydney Roosters ahead of 2027 after being appointed as their new Academy and Harold Matthews Coach.

Now 38, Kenny-Dowall began his professional career with the Roosters, making his NRL debut in their colours at the start of the 2007 season.

The Brisbane-born ace would go on to play well over 200 games for the Roosters, featuring in their 2010 Grand Final defeat before avenging it three years later with victory on the big stage against Manly Sea Eagles.

Kenny-Dowall eventually departed for Newcastle Knights, the club he has just spent the 2026 season back with as a Pathways and Development Coach.

And now, he has sealed a move from the Knights to the Roosters as he continues his coaching journey.

Hull KR legend Shaun Kenny-Dowall lands new NRL coaching role in 2027 switch to Sydney Roosters

A New Zealand icon with 21 caps on his CV for the Kiwis, Kenny-Dowall also played games for the Māori, the NRL All Stars and the Combined Nations All Stars during his playing career.

The latter of those saw him line up against England during his time as a Hull KR player, with 25 tries scored in 93 appearances for the Robins between 2020 and 2023, with his arrival is regarded as one that began to turn the tide for the better in East Hull.

Having been a part of the 2023 Challenge Cup final defeat before hanging up his boots, Kenny-Dowall remained at Craven Park as a Pathways Coach, and got to see the success which unfolded in the two years that followed.

Set to turn 39 in January, the Kiwi announced his new job at the Roosters via LinkedIn, with his role set to see him heavily involved with the NRL club’s under-17s team.

Those under-17s compete in the Harold Matthews Cup, and notably, this year’s cohort were beaten 22-0 in the competition’s 2026 Grand Final by the Knights, with Kenny-Dowall having an input in his previous role!

The Roosters’ youngsters will now be nurtured by the legendary outside-back, who retired having scored 173 tries in 392 professional career appearances, including his nine tries on the international stage for New Zealand.