Wigan and Great Briain icon Shaun Edwards has landed his next coaching role in union, being hired in a consultancy role with England women.

Edwards, whose playing career in league produced well over 30 major honours, has been at the forefront of the coaching world in union for a number of years.

At club level in the 15-a-side code, the 1990 Man of Steel first helped guide Wasps to a glut of silverware over more than a decade of service.

He then played his part in Wales winning four Six Nations titles in a little over a decade and had a stint with the British & Irish Lions before taking on a role with France’s national team – achieving the Grand Slam in 2022 as well as winning the Six Nations back-to back in 2025 and 2026.

Now, having departed France earlier this year following that latest triumph in the Six Nations, he will move into the international women’s game for the first time after linking up with the Red Roses.

Rugby league icon Shaun Edwards lands next union coaching role

England’s women are a dominant force in the union world having been on a 39-game winning run prior to last weekend’s 26-26 draw with Canada.

Hired as a consultant rather than a Defence Coach specifically, Edwards’ contract with the Red Roses is only on a short-term basis until the end of October, spanning the inaugural edition of the WXV Global Series.

That tournament will involve 12 different nations, with England’s next fixture coming against the last side to conquer them back in the 2022 World Cup final, New Zealand.

The Red Roses then face Canada twice and the USA once during a tour of North America, with Edwards’ future beyond those games still unclear.

England head coach John Mitchell said: “Since his (Edwards’) time with France ended, we have had a conversation about our game, and he expressed an interest in working in an international women’s set-up for the first time.

“He has a huge amount of respect for the Red Roses and what we stand for; he sees it as a privilege to join our environment.”