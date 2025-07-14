Seven Super League players charged as Hull FC, Hull KR stars suspended

Hull FC hooker Amir Bourouh and Hull KR star Jez Litten have both received one-match bans – with six Super League players charged following Round 18 of the season.

Bourouh has passed the threshold for a suspension after being charged with a Grade B Dangerous Throw on Wakefield’s Caleb Hamlin-Uele during the Black and Whites’ win over Trinity last Thursday.

And Litten will also serve a one-match ban – but he is already ruled out of this weekend’s clash in Perpignan after failing a HIA in the defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Litten has been charged with Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour following an incident against Leigh which led to him being sin-binned. However, he then went off for a head injury assessment, meaning Michael McIlorum – his replacement – had to sit out ten minutes of action.

Elsewhere, Hull forward Herman Ese’ese has received a one-point penalty for a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge in the win against Wakefield.

Leigh’s Josh Charnley gets a Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour charge following his reaction to the incident involving Litten. He is given three penalty points.

St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Agnatius Paasi get penalty points for Grade B incidents. Paasi was sin-binned for his tackle on Alfie Edgell, and that has earned him a charge and a three point penalty.

Lomax has been given one point following a Grade A Dangerous Throw charge.

The other player charged this week is Wigan’s Ethan Havard. He gets three points for a Grade B Head Contact charge.

