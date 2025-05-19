Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been given a two-match ban by the Match Review Panel after the tackle which saw him sin-binned on Saturday.

Waerea-Hargreaves was shown a yellow card for a tackle on Huddersfield’s Matty English – and the MRP have come down strongly on the veteran, banning him for the Robins’ next two games: the two matches that precede their date in the Challenge Cup final.

However, Waerea-Hargreaves will be available to play at Wembley on June 8 – but he will miss this weekend’s trip to Warrington and their home tie with St Helens the following week after being hit with a Grade D charge and 12 penalty points.

Seven players have been charged this week – including Leigh duo Gareth O’Brien and Alec Tuitavake. The challenge from Tuitavake that was put on report and led to Zach Eckersley being stretchered from the field has resulted in a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.

O’Brien has been charged with Grade B Head Contact, and like Tuitavake, given three penalty points.

Rodrick Tai has been charged with two offences from the same game in the defeat to Wakefield, while Wire prop Paul Vaughan has been given one penalty point following a Grade A Leading with Knee charge.

Jake Connor has also been given a one-point penalty, with Castleford’s Muizz Mustapha handed the same punishment for late contact on a passer in their win over Salford Red Devils.

But there is no doubting Waerea-Hargreaves’ ban is the big talking point.

The full list of charges are:

Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards): Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in last 12 months: 3

Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards): Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in last 12 months: 4.5

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos): Grade A Attempted Strike – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR): Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Suspension and Fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 16

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves): Grade A Leading with Knee – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Roderick Tai (Warrington Wolves): Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Roderick Tai (Warrington Wolves): Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Muizz Mustapha (Castleford Tigers): Grade A Late Contact on Passer – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Coaching casualties, woeful Warrington, Leeds’ unsung hero..

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Four big gates but two disappoint in mixed round

👉🏻 Super League Team of the Week: Wakefield quartet star, St Helens and Leeds feature heavily